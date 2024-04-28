bestPerson in
Can I apply for software engineer new graduate roles?
Guys, I am about to graduate from University of Southern with Masters in Computer Science. If I apply for new graduate roles in USA will I be considered for it.
Background:
I have 4+ years of software development in India experience in the same field that I want to apply for.
I will mostly apply for SDE-2 roles but also don't want to miss chance to apply for new graduate roles.
Yes, some companies have “Student Program” which is for new grads which you can apply to.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Yep, Student Programs, University Recruiting, Campus Recruiting, etc. are all student/new-grad focused recruiting teams for a lot of companies.
