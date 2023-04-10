reddoy in
What is the worst thing about the recruiting process?
The hours spent cold reaching out, finding actual jobs, getting noticed by recruiters, whatever it may be. I would to hear any interesting takes about your struggles to find a job.
MPOptimum1
Feedback is the biggest issue for me. So many companies nowadays treat interviews/hiring like an exam. You can apply to 100 jobs online and hear back from maybe 10 of them? Sometimes it's good news, sometimes it's bad news, but 90% of the time, it's radio silence. Then if you get into an interview and end up not passing it, there's no feedback on what you should/shouldn't work on. So you're left throwing crap at the wall and seeing what sticks. And I get it, it's hard to give personal feedback to everyone coming through your pipeline and it's hard to give feedback on things that are seemingly so personal like your answer to certain questions, but what I tend to think about is the actual day-to-day work. Like if your teammate fails or if your direct report messes something up, you're going to tell them what they did wrong and how it should be handled, but in an interview, it's like "we have the answer key, but we can't give it to you in case you're gonna retry the test."
reddoy
I feel that feedback is definitely key and I wish from my interviews they gave me some sort of feedback whether it was behavioral or technical
