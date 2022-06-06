19g615l20m83p3 in  
Software Engineer  

Views on switching

Have 2 offers both in private companies. Was considering hopper. 
Have been looking at so many layoffs. All around. Should i leave the offer and stay put at my current big tech company ? Or should I go ahead with the offer ?
4
1602
Sort by:
HernanGomez1Sales Engineer  
How’s the comp difference? If it’s significant and can change your quality of life, switch. If it’s a marginal increase and just a name, would the name help you get another job if you’re laid off after switching (worst case scenario)?
2

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,481