Views on switching
Have 2 offers both in private companies. Was considering hopper.
Have been looking at so many layoffs. All around. Should i leave the offer and stay put at my current big tech company ? Or should I go ahead with the offer ?
HernanGomez1
How’s the comp difference? If it’s significant and can change your quality of life, switch. If it’s a marginal increase and just a name, would the name help you get another job if you’re laid off after switching (worst case scenario)?
