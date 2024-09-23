cheon in
Asking advice for a freshman IT student concentrating in game programming.
Hi, im looking for a general advice on what should i be doing right now to get ahead of my peers. Since ive seen a lot of people post how hard it is to land a job after graduating i figured to take action now. Any advice is appreciated, thanks.
Although it's difficult especially as a freshman, the biggest piece of advice I'd give is to do anything you can to get an internship. It's great that you're starting this early because as a freshman you have the benefit of multiple summers ahead of you before graduation. This allows you the luxury to start a little smaller and take internships that might not be as prestigious or high-paying now, but'll build your resume for future internships. So, how do you get an internship with no experience? By making your own experience. You'll want to build projects that demonstrate your coding skills and put them on your resume. You can probably find tons of YouTube videos on this, but essentially you'll want to fill your resume with proof that you can do the work an internship is asking of you, and the proof comes from building projects that use the same technologies.
