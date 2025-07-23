Self-Taught Engineers Often Outperform

I think the common assumption is that the best software engineers must have had strong mentors or great instruction. But honestly? Most of the best engineers I’ve met, and I’m not including myself here, were largely self-taught.





I wished I had a mentor early on, but by the time I finally found one I’d moved on by just doing the thing I was hoping to be taught.





Nassim Taleb calls this kind of learning “purposeful tinkering.” In his Incerto series, he asked whether mastery comes from instruction or from trial, error, and curiosity. I lean hard toward the latter. Some of the most valuable skills I’ve picked up weren’t taught in a course, they came from breaking things, fixing them, and doing it again until it stuck.





If something can be taught in a classroom, it’s probably already been distilled into a process, and while that has its place, the more intuitive and high-leverage thinking often comes from real-world exploration, not formal education.





So mentorship and code reviews help, but grit, tinkering, and experience are usually what forge the strongest software engineers.