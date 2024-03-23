FAANG Senior Designer contractor salary

I’m interviewing at a FAANG company for a contract senior product design position and they asked me how much I want as a hr salary.





I’m thinking around 130 dollars an hour = 270k annual salary is that reasonable? I have 6 YOE as a Product Designer (3 years at meta) and 4 YOE as a DEV.





The staffing agency provides health insurance, but no PTO and no W2 matching.