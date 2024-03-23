boiledsoup in  
Product Designer  

FAANG Senior Designer contractor salary

I’m interviewing at a FAANG company for a contract senior product design position and they asked me how much I want as a hr salary.


I’m thinking around 130 dollars an hour = 270k annual salary is that reasonable? I have 6 YOE as a Product Designer (3 years at meta) and 4 YOE as a DEV.


The staffing agency provides health insurance, but no PTO and no W2 matching.

9
3502
Johndoe98Product Manager  
Your employer is going to take a cut on what they make on you. A Sr Designer at FAANG makes around $180/hr on contract. Assuming your contractor takes a 20% cut, you will get to 144/hr which is fairly reasonable at that level.

PS: I write these contacts and thus know the numbers :)
12
JezSoftware Engineer  
I worked with apple as a software engineer 9 yoe, I got 85/hr W2, no PTO, not even close to the number you listed. My Agency takes 50% cut? That’s so greedy.
2

