FAANG Senior Designer contractor salary
I’m interviewing at a FAANG company for a contract senior product design position and they asked me how much I want as a hr salary.
I’m thinking around 130 dollars an hour = 270k annual salary is that reasonable? I have 6 YOE as a Product Designer (3 years at meta) and 4 YOE as a DEV.
The staffing agency provides health insurance, but no PTO and no W2 matching.
JezSoftware Engineer
I worked with apple as a software engineer 9 yoe, I got 85/hr W2, no PTO, not even close to the number you listed. My Agency takes 50% cut? That’s so greedy.
2
PS: I write these contacts and thus know the numbers :)