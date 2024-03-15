kishoremn in
Does one page resume an effective strategy for PhD students applying for full time?
bringeeRecruiter
Recruiter here, two-page resumes can be more common but only for people with a ton of professional experience. I'm talking like Senior Senior level and above employees. Students, even PhD new grads, should try as hard as they can to stick to one page. If you have to go to two pages. make sure that you get everything you can on the front page, skills, objective, most recent professional experience, relevant projects, etc. Put the least important info on the second page like your education, awards, etc.
nightowl2Data Science
Could you explain why this is the case? I was a bit of a unique case since I already had been working as a part-time software engineer starting in high school, but several people at job fairs told me my resume needed to be one page (some even said this in my junior year). Without explaining the skills I’ve acquired through school and work, it’s extremely difficult for me to justify to a recruiter why I think I’m a good fit for a position
