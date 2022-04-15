19g616l0lmwvo9 in
Software projects
Which software projects can you build which would be very impressive to FAANG ?
19g615l20m7lg5Product Manager at Intuit
(I work at a major tech company). You might consider not just the software products themselves, but also an understanding of how the software you develop solves tangible problems for customers. Many engineers skip this part, but when it comes to standing out in a crowded field of candidates, showing your ability to connect your work to business impact can make a big difference. From and engineering POV, projects which demonstrate your ability to make sense of big, complex data are quite relevant.
