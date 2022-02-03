jade in
Diversity in Your Company
I’m a woman of color and I had always thought that the tech industry would be mostly white men, but on my team, it’s mostly Indian & middle eastern men. I think my firm could do better in diversity and attracting younger talent as well. It’s just hard to feel like I belong.
How’s the diversity in your company? What does your company do differently?
LiquidNitrogenSoftware Engineer
Let me get this straight, so are you unhappy that your team actually has some diversity? Why the lack of acceptance/hostility towards these men? Do they discriminate against you somehow? I don’t understand why the people on your team must have the same gender identity or culture for you to belong. Sounds a bit hypocritical if you can’t relate to other cultures and then ask others to be diverse and accepting of other cultures.
