Harmonic inc opinion required
Hi All,
An invitation for interview from this company for Embedded Dev position. They work with video stuff, located in Beaverton OR and Vancouver, CA.
What do you guys think?
StinkyDiver109Marketing
Go for it! If you have the time and mental capacity, doesn’t hurt to put yourself in a position to find work you might enjoy.
19g6ul2ey7eu2Software Engineer
Just completed the interview with them, it went pretty smooth. I'm working at Intel in EE country now, not sure if it's worth to change the job just to relocate... Maybe it's worth to ask Intel if they will relocate me and compare how much they will pay compared to this company XD
