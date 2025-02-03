ryseEng58 in
Negotiations Salary for a Promotion
Hi, I'm just curious on if anyone had any advice on negotiating a salary bump when getting a promotion. I've read online that companies are often willing tonpay less for internal hires (promotions) than they would hiring external for the same position. To me this seems like you would probably be offered something below market average. Are there any tips or tricks you can use to increase your compensation when you are offered a promotion?
madscienceSoftware Engineer 7 hours ago
Honestly, I haven't had luck trying to do that in my FAANG jobs. They had a standard increase and didn't budge on it despite me trying to leverage my performance, etc. My guess is that getting a competing offer might be the best way to try and put pressure on.
