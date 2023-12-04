CuriousBetsy in  
Software Engineer  

Optum promotions pay increase

I’m poised to be promoted from an associate software engineer (grade 26) to a software engineer (grade 27). Looking to hear what the pay raise % was for others who were promoted between these levels at Optum. I have some idea of what to expect from the salary information for this next level but want to get a better picture of what to expect. Thanks!

eightysixerSoftware Engineer  
I hate to be a pessimist but keep your expectations low. Most companies do a poor job, even when bumping your pay during a promotion, of actually matching your pay with the market rate they'd pay for a new hire at the new level.
