Total compensation

I see a lot of companies nowadays giving the total comp as base + stock + bonus. Does anyone know whether we can ask the total comp as our base? Or minimize the stock and max the base ? Are there anyone who has negotiated like that in Atlassian or Canva or any FAANG company?
bringee
Any large public company is almost certainly not going to do that for you. The base/equity/bonus components are categorized differently and the equity is an incentive to actually stay with the company and grow. If you ask for it all in base salary, they're gonna think you just want the short term income and will leave quickly. Plus, there's a lot of accounting work that goes on in the back end, so having higher base salaries can mess with a team/company's budgeting numbers.
bringee
You can definitely negotiate LESS equity in favor of more base, but you're not likely to get 100% of your TC as base.
