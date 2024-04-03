cj2024 in
Should I try to get a swe internship for next summer?
Brief background: i was thinking there might be some people that went a similar route as me. I'm in community college now, Im taking a python class now, and a c++ class this summer. I'm transferring to university in the fall, where I'll take some more cs classes. I'm wondering if for the summer of next year, should I try to get a scholarship, or would I be better off taking more classes due to my lack of knowledge?
1
637
Sort by:
Idkmanbtu
Next year as in 2025? Sure. 2024? If you can get one yeah. Job market is bad rn and it might be a long shot coming from a cc. Apply to local places and you’ll have a better shot
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,519