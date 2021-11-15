jinyung2 in
Front End System Design
I've been looking into learning about front end system design and was wondering if the community had some good resources I can take a look at. If you know any helpful resources do drop the link and if you all have any good tips id appreciate that as well!
MuscatSoftware Engineer
Do you mean architecture or just frameworks like React and Angular?
jinyung2Software Engineer
definitely more in terms of architecture! I was thinking along the lines of what they do for planning and design systems for scale on the back end side but in more a front end context. I did find an interesting resource here: https://javascript.plainenglish.io/front-end-system-design-guide-9a11381f5e81
