Which companies have great design team cultures?
Just keeping my eyes peeled for new opps and figured I'd ask here to get some companies to add to my growing list.
May come as a surprise , as it did to me before discovering my current role, but Expedia (owns VRBO & multiple travel companies too). The new CEO is taking things in a completely different direction. Big and quickly growing design culture with tons of new teams/hires, and experienced designers being placed in upper management positions — now directly reporting to the CEO.
Wait, Expedia owns VRBO? I had no idea.
