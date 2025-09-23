softsoftsoft in
Poll
Microsoft vs L3Harris vs Garmin
I have 3 offers for my last summer internship, which I'm trying to convert into a full-time role afterwards. Please help me decide!
- Microsoft - prior intern, but concerned about layoffs and culture shift with AI push
- L3Harris - genuinely really cool work, provides entry into DoD space, but location is less exciting (not in big city)
- Garmin - focus on embedded software, could be good pivot especially since it's difficult to vibe code (more resilient skill set)
Closed
360 participants
6
3709
Sort by:
akhoComputer Science at University of Washington
Microsoft is still a great starting company and a much bigger poachability add to ur resume in the long term I would argue
8
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
Would recommend Microsoft as well. Although you already have it on your resume, being a returning intern is a strong addition as well considering it shows they wanted you to come back
7
About
Public
Tech
Members
833,189