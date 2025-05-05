Legal compliance requirements

19g615l1dplfus in
Founders, Devs, and PMs: Where do you seek solutions for legal and compliance requirements when building your products?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
If the answer is not a lawyer and/or a compliance team, you're very likely to test the strength of your D&O insurance, or possibly even its exclusions.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
This, 100%. I'm sure there are also Reddit communities or something of that nature out there, but when it comes down to it, if you want legal advice, you should probably get it from someone qualified to give it.
