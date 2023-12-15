undertone in
First world problem: Nvidia employees sudden surge in wealth
Nvidia is having this issue where employees who have seen unprecedented stock value appreciation are just peacing out into retirement. Retention of staff is actually causing issues internally, and so they have to either keep hiring very quickly or find a longer term retention strategy.
DataDrvr765Business Analyst
Shoot, then you got people like me who are entry level and trying to apply and can’t get an interview.. and I’m trying to find the long term company 🫣🤣
AninSoftware Engineer
The people leaving aren’t entry level unfortunately
