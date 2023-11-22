iARK in  
iOS  

Offer selection for Sr iOS Engnineer

I got offer from following companies, please help me choose the offer.


YOE: 10;

CCTC: 22 LPA


TechStack: iOS Engg. Swift, SwiftUI, Objc

  1. Backbase (31 LPA); Hybrid - Hyderabad, India
  2. Medtronic(In salary discussion); Hybrid - Hyderabad, India.
  3. GoDaddy(In salary discussion); Remote - WFH

Which company adds more value to my profile as iOS engineer, please help me choose!


Also suggest on what should be expected CTC.


PS: I will update offered salary for 2&3 soon.

company icon
Backbase
Sr iOS Engineer
Hyderabad
Total per year
$37.2K
Level
Sr iOS Engg
Base
$37.2K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
4
1714
Sort by:
rensselaerSoftware Engineer  
I would take GoDaddy for WFH
1
[deleted]
This comment was deleted.

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482