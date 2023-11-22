iARK in
Offer selection for Sr iOS Engnineer
I got offer from following companies, please help me choose the offer.
YOE: 10;
CCTC: 22 LPA
TechStack: iOS Engg. Swift, SwiftUI, Objc
- Backbase (31 LPA); Hybrid - Hyderabad, India
- Medtronic(In salary discussion); Hybrid - Hyderabad, India.
- GoDaddy(In salary discussion); Remote - WFH
Which company adds more value to my profile as iOS engineer, please help me choose!
Also suggest on what should be expected CTC.
PS: I will update offered salary for 2&3 soon.
Backbase
Sr iOS Engineer
Hyderabad
Total per year
$37.2K
Level
Sr iOS Engg
Base
$37.2K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
rensselaerSoftware Engineer
I would take GoDaddy for WFH
1
