Offer selection for Sr iOS Engnineer

I got offer from following companies, please help me choose the offer.





YOE: 10;

CCTC: 22 LPA





TechStack: iOS Engg. Swift, SwiftUI, Objc

Backbase (31 LPA); Hybrid - Hyderabad, India Medtronic(In salary discussion); Hybrid - Hyderabad, India. GoDaddy(In salary discussion); Remote - WFH

Which company adds more value to my profile as iOS engineer, please help me choose!





Also suggest on what should be expected CTC.





PS: I will update offered salary for 2&3 soon.