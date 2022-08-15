19g616l0lmwvo9 in
Data engineer
Why is data engineering on the rise in this current market?is there going to be agreat interest in it like software engineers and some companies even pays them more then software engineers?is it here to stay like data science and what does the future looks like for data engineers?
2
1839
L1n1uufBackend Software Engineer
Data engineers are very important since they build the infrastructure. If data science is like gold, data engineering is like the mines and extraction tools.
2
