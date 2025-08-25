Teemcook in
I’m a B.Tech student. I love gaming and creative stuff like Blender, but I don’t enjoy studying or typical tech jobs. Can I build a good career in gaming/creative work and still have time to enjoy life? Are there gaming companies that hire interns who are beginners like me? For those earning well, did money make you happier?
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
There definitely are companies in the gaming industry that hire interns with zero experience, but as the industry grows and grows those roles are going to be harder to get. Plus, the gaming industry is notorious for not being so great work life balance or compensation-wise, but there are still some gems out there. Riot is run closer to a tech company than a gaming company nowadays just because of how huge of a presence they have, plus they hire interns and whatnot just like any other tech company. But, if you really want to make it and are actually passionate about the gaming industry, I'd recommend trying your hand at creating a game and just getting some people to actually play it. Nothing crazy at first, just something tech-wise a bit simpler like Wordle. But, if you're actually able to create a game that goes viral and has real users, that'd be a huge boon to a resume. Plus you could also create a career out of that too. 100% way easier said than done, but what I wanted to emphasize with all that is that in this modern world, it's no longer an excuse to not have experience. Create your own experience.
