Hub Spot Engineering Levels

Hello I have overall 10+ years of work experience in Test automation and i have been contacted through Hub Spot recruiter via LinkedIn. I am at MTS role currently at Salesforce. When we talked i got to know she identified me for Senior Software Engineer Position 1 but i would be more interested to apply for Senior Software Engineer Position 2 and above. Can someone please guide me how to navigate through this conversation and is there any point that i should keep in mind while talking.