CSE or SDE

Hi everyone, I’m currently a Cloud Support Engineer (CSE) at AWS and considering whether to pursue an internal transfer to a Software Development Engineer (SDE) role through one of our internal programs.





I enjoy my current role and appreciate the flexibility of remote work as a CSE. From what I understand, most SDE roles require a return to office (RTO)





For those who’ve made the switch—or considered it—what was your experience like? Any insights on work-life balance, growth opportunities, or how the roles compare day-to-day would be super helpful.





Thanks in advance!