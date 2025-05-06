Xzz in
Poll
CSE or SDE
Hi everyone, I’m currently a Cloud Support Engineer (CSE) at AWS and considering whether to pursue an internal transfer to a Software Development Engineer (SDE) role through one of our internal programs.
I enjoy my current role and appreciate the flexibility of remote work as a CSE. From what I understand, most SDE roles require a return to office (RTO)
For those who’ve made the switch—or considered it—what was your experience like? Any insights on work-life balance, growth opportunities, or how the roles compare day-to-day would be super helpful.
Thanks in advance!
Select one
72 participants
7
2485
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer
If you’re even slightly interested in building products long-term, switching to SDE could be a great move. The career growth, compensation ceiling, and scope of impact are usually much higher for SDEs, especially at a place like AWS. I’ve seen a few folks make the jump and never look back. If you have the option internally, it's a solid path to explore, and I'd recommend.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
753,930