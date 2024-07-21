For Employers
Community
dLat
in
Tech
Software Engineer
Can anybody tell me the roadmap to become a back end developer ? I would be appreciate it! 🤝
3
5
1542
anonymous00987
Software Engineering Manager
There’s quite a broad range of topics to cover, but I would first recommend looking at companies which you would like to work for, specifically their back end roles and see what they are using as their tech stack.
This should narrow it down a bit in terms of: DB, Primary Language, Messaging (MQ, kafka, etc), any orchestration/containerization (docker, k8) and API layer tech ( OpenAPI, GraphQL).
This is a great guide to start from:
https://roadmap.sh/backend?r=backend-beginner
Hope it helps!
Steve
3
phi
Software Engineer
