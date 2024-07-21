dLat in  
Software Engineer  

Can anybody tell me the roadmap to become a back end developer ? I would be appreciate it! 🤝

5
1542
Sort by:
anonymous00987Software Engineering Manager  
There’s quite a broad range of topics to cover, but I would first recommend looking at companies which you would like to work for, specifically their back end roles and see what they are using as their tech stack.
This should narrow it down a bit in terms of: DB, Primary Language, Messaging (MQ, kafka, etc), any orchestration/containerization (docker, k8) and API layer tech ( OpenAPI, GraphQL).

This is a great guide to start from: https://roadmap.sh/backend?r=backend-beginner

Hope it helps!
Steve
3
phiSoftware Engineer  
Insightful

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,535