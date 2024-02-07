owoarda in
What ranking university did you go to to achieve a well paying job?
12
4262
Sort by:
whateverusername
I've been in the tech industry for 10+years, currently in big tech. I've also recruited for big tech. in all this time, not once has it mattered where did you get a degree from, what gpa did you have, of it was masters, PhD or what not. it only matters what you can do and how well do you do. if anything, opt for free education. a few of the top 100 universities in the world offer tuition free degrees or low cost degrees, with those you can still land a 6 figure job easily of you are good at what you do.
14
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,518