Can anyone please help with a resume review?
Hi everyone; I hope you're all doing well. As a current grad student at Duke, I am seeking some advice, suggestions, and improvements for my resume. I have shared the link to my resume below, and I would greatly appreciate any criticism or feedback you may have. Please feel free to review it and provide your insights.
Google Drive link: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1eyIWLdsdUnlIXkCm1sI1ayXKek7rmVNxzP37gLjkAYA/edit?usp=sharing
Thank you in advance for your valuable assistance!
Ronish_Jariwala - Resume
RONISH JARIWALA Durham, NC | (770) 455-2090 | jariwalaronish@gmail.com | linkedin.com/in/ronishjariwala/ EDUCATION Duke University Durham, NC Master of Engineering Management August 2022 – December 2023 Relevant Coursework: Design Thinking & Innovation, Marketing, Data Visualization, Competit...