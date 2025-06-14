joro in
Switching to assosiate product manager
Need suggestions here, working as a journey manager in a company & it's been 2+ yrs. Now want to switch for assosiate product manager role. But it should be more tech oriented. Suggest me some resources, companies along with skill required where these role can be available and pay a decent package. Inclined towards tech as I am well aware about technical skill i.e., development and dsa & know little about devops as well.
