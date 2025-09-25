FAANG Average YoE IC vs Managers

Hey everybody!





Pulled some fresh Levels.fyi data (FAANG US submissions, Aug ’23 – Sept ’25) to see how many years of experience people actually had by the time they hit each level across both IC and Manager tracks.





The goal of this was to show the differences in the IC vs Manager track and shed some more light on the debate. I feel like usually the conclusion is just "go management if you want more money," which is still definitely true on some level, but with the added angle of YoE requirements I feel like there's some more nuance to it.





A few quick takeaways:

IC promotions happen faster early on, but cap out around Principal (~14 YOE on average).

Manager track keeps adding rungs: Director → Sr. Director → VP, though the jumps take longer and roles are way scarcer.

Compensation ceilings tilt toward management, mostly because equity at senior leadership is on another level.

IC track is still the more common path. Fewer slots at the very top for managers, but way more upside if you make it there.

Curious for thoughts from people who’ve been through these levels. Does this match what you’ve seen in practice?





And for those choosing between IC vs. Manager, how do you think about the tradeoff between speed, ceiling, and scarcity?