Why are tech salaries in Singapore quite low compared to US
Most likely, due to lower income taxes. Even a very good like TC like S$500k would keep you lower than 20% income tax. Other than that, until 2021, the rentals were quite reasonable as compared to cities like SF, New York. However, rentals after 2021 (end of Covid) have gone berserk. Food, public transport are quite reasonable. Buying a car is extremely expensive, however, one may not really need one, necessarily.
