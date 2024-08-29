greenpepper in
Does your linkedin/resume have your job’s official title or general title
Example:
Official title: [product name] [team name] software engineer
General title: Software engineer
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Combination of both. My 'official' job title is Payments Engineer for some reason lol, but that's not really a standard job title, so I have my LinkedIn as Payments Software Engineer so recruiters can search SWE and still find me, but know that I'm on our Payments team and work on related products
