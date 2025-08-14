Tots els títols
Comptable

Bucharest Metropolitan Area, RO

Comptable Icon

Comptable Salari a Bucharest Metropolitan Area, RO

RON 60,949

Compensació total mitjana

Tots els nivells

💪 ContribuirEl teu salari

Veure feines

Salaris enviats recentment

AfegirAfegir compensacióAfegir compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'experiència

Total / A l'empresa

Compensació total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonificació
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'experiència

Total / A l'empresa

Compensació total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonificació
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Afegeix la teva compensació🎯 Tots els Comptable salaris

Publicacions de la comunitat

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

50 22
50 22

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

37 15
37 15
💬 Unir-se a la discussió!

Obtenir ajuda d'experts

Negociació salarial 1:1

Negociació salarial 1:1

Obteniu pagament, no rebutjament. Ajudem a persones com tu a obtenir augments de $150k+ (a vegades $1.5M+).

Reservar sessióReservar sessió
Revisió de currículum

Revisió de currículum

Deixa de sol·licitar feines. Fes que els reclutadors et persegueixin.

Reservar revisióReservar revisió

Preguntes freqüents

  1. Quin és el salari d'un Comptable a Bucharest Metropolitan Area, RO?

    La compensació total mitjana d'un Comptable a Bucharest Metropolitan Area, RO és de RON 60,949.

  2. Quin és el salari mínim d'un Comptable a Bucharest Metropolitan Area, RO?

    Tot i que no hi ha un salari mínim per a un Comptable a Bucharest Metropolitan Area, RO, la compensació total mitjana és de RON 60,949.

  3. Tinc una pregunta diferent

T'agrada la nostra missió? Uneix-te a milers de professionals que donen suport a la transparència salarial!
💪 Comparteix el teu salari

Aquesta pàgina ha estat útil?