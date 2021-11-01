Directori d'empreses
Zwift
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Zwift Salaris

El salari de Zwift oscil·la entre $75,154 en compensació total anual per a un Màrqueting a la banda baixa fins a $264,500 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Zwift. Darrera actualització: 9/7/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Gestor de Producte
Median $265K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $138K
Científic de Dades
Median $215K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Recursos Humans
$186K
Màrqueting
$75.2K
Gestor de Programes
$156K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$188K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$150K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Zwift és Gestor de Producte amb una compensació total anual de $264,500. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Zwift és $170,850.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Zwift

Empreses relacionades

  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Epic Systems
  • Postmates
  • Magic Leap
  • Zocdoc
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos