Zippi Salaris

El salari de Zippi oscil·la entre $24,879 en compensació total anual per a un Recursos Humans a la banda baixa fins a $29,640 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Zippi. Darrera actualització: 9/12/2025

$160K

Analista de Negoci
$26.3K
Recursos Humans
$24.9K
Enginyer de Programari
$29.6K

