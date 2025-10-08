La compensació de Data Architect in Russia a Yandex oscil·la entre RUB 1.74M per year per a G14 i RUB 9.46M per year per a G18. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Yandex. Última actualització: 10/8/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.74M
RUB 1.64M
RUB 0
RUB 93.9K
G15
RUB 2.61M
RUB 2.46M
RUB 8.2K
RUB 138K
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.62M
RUB 133K
RUB 412K
G17
RUB 5.01M
RUB 4.56M
RUB 0
RUB 454K
25%
ANY 1
25%
ANY 2
25%
ANY 3
25%
ANY 4
A Yandex, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:
25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.