La compensació de Enginyer de Software Full-Stack in Russia a Yandex oscil·la entre RUB 2.62M per year per a G14 i RUB 19.09M per year per a G19. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Russia totalitza RUB 4.26M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Yandex. Última actualització: 10/8/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 2.62M
RUB 2.46M
RUB 160K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.53M
RUB 2.44M
RUB 0
RUB 83.3K
G16
RUB 3.7M
RUB 3.34M
RUB 145K
RUB 218K
G17
RUB 5.71M
RUB 4.17M
RUB 925K
RUB 609K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
25%
ANY 1
25%
ANY 2
25%
ANY 3
25%
ANY 4
A Yandex, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:
25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.