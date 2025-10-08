Directori d'empreses
Yandex
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

  • Moscow Metro Area

Yandex Enginyer de Software Full-Stack Salaris a Moscow Metro Area

La compensació de Enginyer de Software Full-Stack in Moscow Metro Area a Yandex oscil·la entre RUB 2.75M per year per a G14 i RUB 19.09M per year per a G19. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Moscow Metro Area totalitza RUB 4.26M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Yandex. Última actualització: 10/8/2025

Mitjana Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
G14
(Nivell d'Entrada)
RUB 2.75M
RUB 2.56M
RUB 187K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.35M
RUB 2.31M
RUB 0
RUB 42.1K
G16
RUB 4.09M
RUB 3.46M
RUB 248K
RUB 387K
G17
RUB 5.75M
RUB 4.36M
RUB 751K
RUB 635K
Veure 4 Més Nivells
Afegir CompComparar Nivells

RUB 13.46M

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina

Calendari d'Adquisició

25%

ANY 1

25%

ANY 2

25%

ANY 3

25%

ANY 4

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A Yandex, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Enginyer de Programari verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Software Full-Stack a Yandex in Moscow Metro Area és una compensació total anual de RUB 19,088,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Yandex per al rol de Enginyer de Software Full-Stack in Moscow Metro Area és RUB 3,831,040.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Yandex

Empreses relacionades

  • InvestCloud
  • Cashfree
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • Q4
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos