Yandex Enginyer de Software Backend Salaris a Moscow Metro Area

La compensació de Enginyer de Software Backend in Moscow Metro Area a Yandex oscil·la entre RUB 1.92M per year per a G14 i RUB 8.38M per year per a G18. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Moscow Metro Area totalitza RUB 3.62M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Yandex. Última actualització: 10/8/2025

Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
G14
(Nivell d'Entrada)
RUB 1.92M
RUB 1.84M
RUB 27.3K
RUB 57.1K
G15
RUB 2.76M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 90.6K
RUB 129K
G16
RUB 4.45M
RUB 3.91M
RUB 127K
RUB 411K
G17
RUB 6.12M
RUB 5.07M
RUB 222K
RUB 832K
RUB 13.46M

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Calendari d'Adquisició

25%

ANY 1

25%

ANY 2

25%

ANY 3

25%

ANY 4

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A Yandex, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Software Backend a Yandex in Moscow Metro Area és una compensació total anual de RUB 8,376,048. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Yandex per al rol de Enginyer de Software Backend in Moscow Metro Area és RUB 3,720,378.

