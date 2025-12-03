Directori d'empreses
XYZ Robotics
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Tots els Salaris de Enginyer de Programari

XYZ Robotics Enginyer de Programari Salaris

El paquet de compensació mitjà de Enginyer de Programari in United States a XYZ Robotics totalitza $103K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de XYZ Robotics. Última actualització: 12/3/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
XYZ Robotics
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per any
$103K
Nivell
L3
Base
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$2.5K
Bonus
$0
Anys a l'empresa
0 Anys
Anys d'exp
2 Anys
Quins són els nivells professionals a XYZ Robotics?
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina
Salaris de Pràctiques

Calendari d'Adquisició

25%

ANY 1

25%

ANY 2

25%

ANY 3

25%

ANY 4

A XYZ Robotics, Assignacions d'accions/participacions estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (2.08% mensual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (2.08% mensual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (2.08% mensual)



Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Enginyer de Programari verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

Títols inclosos

Enviar nou títol

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Enginyer de Programari d'Assegurament de Qualitat (QA)

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a XYZ Robotics in United States és una compensació total anual de $132,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a XYZ Robotics per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in United States és $102,500.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a XYZ Robotics

Empreses relacionades

  • Amazon
  • Coinbase
  • Dropbox
  • LinkedIn
  • Snap
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/xyz-robotics/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.