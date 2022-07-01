Directori d'empreses
Woodward Communications
Principals Informacions
    • Sobre nosaltres

    As a growing employee-owned company of diversified and innovative businesses, we deliver customer value through our people, portfolio, pace and planning. WCI works continuously to uncover new ways to serve our customers, clients and communities.The employee owners of Woodward Communications, Inc. are honored to provide news, entertainment, shopping, marketing communications and business media to the great people living and working in the communities we serve. We're also committed to delivering diversified business services to customers all over the globe.

    wcinet.com
    Lloc web
    1836
    Any de fundació
    270
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

