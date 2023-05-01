Directori d'empreses
WisdomTree
WisdomTree Salaris

El salari de WisdomTree oscil·la entre $85,570 en compensació total anual per a un Assistent Administratiu a la banda baixa fins a $338,300 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de WisdomTree. Darrera actualització: 9/11/2025

$160K

Assistent Administratiu
$85.6K
Analista de Negoci
$151K
Analista de Dades
$87.4K

Gestor de Producte
$338K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a WisdomTree és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $338,300. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a WisdomTree és $119,093.

