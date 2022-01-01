Directori d'empreses
Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Salaris

El salari de Willis Towers Watson oscil·la entre $19,281 en compensació total anual per a un Cybersecurity Analyst a la banda baixa fins a $227,515 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Willis Towers Watson. Darrera actualització: 10/10/2025

$160K

Actuari
Median $123K
Analista de Negoci
Median $65K
Consultor de Gestió
Median $90K

Gestor de Producte
Median $107K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$46.5K
Servei al Client
$69.7K
Científic de Dades
$41.7K
Gestor de Projectes
$79K
Vendes
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Enginyer de Programari
$54.1K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $120K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$228K
Compensacions Totals
$81.3K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Willis Towers Watson és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $227,515. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Willis Towers Watson és $74,339.

Altres recursos