La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Brazil a WEX oscil·la entre R$118K per year per a Software Engineer II i R$168K per year per a Software Engineer III. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Brazil totalitza R$153K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de WEX. Última actualització: 9/22/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer I
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Software Engineer II
R$118K
R$102K
R$11.8K
R$4.9K
Software Engineer III
R$168K
R$155K
R$0
R$13.4K
Software Engineer IV
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
Títols inclososEnviar nou títol