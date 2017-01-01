Directori d'empreses
Western Technical College El Paso, Texas
Principals Informacions
    Sobre nosaltres

    Western Tech: Empowering career-focused education through hands-on training in high-demand fields. Our comprehensive programs include advanced welding, CDL training, healthcare specialties (medical billing/coding, clinical assisting), lineworker certification, automotive and diesel technology, and HVAC systems. With industry-aligned curriculum and dedicated instructors, we transform passion into profession. Earn respected certificates or associate degrees that employers value, and join our community of skilled graduates building successful careers across essential industries.

    westerntech.edu
    Lloc web
    1970
    1970
Any de fundació
    199
    199
Núm. d'empleats
    Seu central

