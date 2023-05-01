Directori d'empreses
Visiting Nurse Association
Visiting Nurse Association Salaris

El salari mitjà de Visiting Nurse Association és $70,350 per a un Científic de Dades . Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Visiting Nurse Association. Darrera actualització: 11/24/2025

Científic de Dades
$70.4K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Visiting Nurse Association és Científic de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $70,350. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Visiting Nurse Association és $70,350.

