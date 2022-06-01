Directori d'empreses
VillageMD
VillageMD Salaris

El salari de VillageMD oscil·la entre $77,385 en compensació total anual per a un Recursos Humans a la banda baixa fins a $179,100 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de VillageMD. Darrera actualització: 10/9/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $150K
Analista de Negoci
$106K
Recursos Humans
$77.4K

Operacions de Màrqueting
$94.5K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$179K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$168K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a VillageMD és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $179,100. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a VillageMD és $127,763.

Altres recursos