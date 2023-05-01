Directori d'empreses
Vicarious Surgical
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Vicarious Surgical Salaris

El salari de Vicarious Surgical oscil·la entre $91,017 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer Mecànic a la banda baixa fins a $147,735 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Vicarious Surgical. Darrera actualització: 9/6/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Maquinari
$130K
Enginyer Mecànic
$91K
Gestor de Producte
$126K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Enginyer de Programari
$148K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

The highest paying role reported at Vicarious Surgical is Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vicarious Surgical is $127,635.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Vicarious Surgical

Empreses relacionades

  • Pinterest
  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • Roblox
  • LinkedIn
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos