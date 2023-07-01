Directori d'empreses
VIA CDC
Principals Informacions
    VIA Community Development Corporation (VIA CDC) is a company that aims to create equal opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their zip code. They work towards this goal by focusing on housing development, economic development, and grassroots leadership development. VIA acts as a puzzle-master, bringing together various elements such as a healthy built environment, equitable economic opportunity, and community leaders to improve the quality of life in Milwaukee neighborhoods. Their mission is to nourish well-being and cultivate community, ultimately building strong and healthy neighborhoods where everyone can thrive.

    https://viacdc.org
    Lloc web
    1995
    Any de fundació
    31
    Núm. d'empleats
    $1M-$10M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

