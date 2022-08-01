Directori d'Empreses
Verusen
    Sobre

    Verusen is a supply chain intelligence innovator focused on the digitalization of the supply ecosystem to conquer materials complexity by leveraging its advanced artificial intelligence (AI), data harmonization, and decision support to help premier global companies attain supply chain resiliency and improve their bottom lines. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk.

    https://verusen.com
    Lloc web
    2015
    Any de fundació
    60
    Nombre d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

