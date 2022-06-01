Directori d'Empreses
Vero
Vero Salaris

El rang de salaris de Vero varia de $91,295 en compensació total anual per a Màrqueting a l'extrem inferior a $110,605 per a Gerent d'Operacions de Negocis a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Vero. Última actualització: 8/24/2025

$160K

Gerent d'Operacions de Negocis
$111K
Màrqueting
$91.3K
Gerent de Disseny de Producte
$105K

PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Vero és Gerent d'Operacions de Negocis at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $110,605. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Vero és de $105,344.

